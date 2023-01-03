Hazardous road conditions throughout the day as the Chippewa Valley experiences various precip types

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The National Weather Service has given new updates to our advisories and warnings.
A Winter Storm Warning for Pulk, Barron, and St.Croix county will now start today at 7 am and last until tonight at 6 pm. After 6 pm, these counties will switch to the Winter Weather Advisory that all of the other counties are under right now until 6 pm on Wednesday. This switch is primarily due to heavier snow accumulation in the evening, transitioning to more moderate to light snow fall into Wednesday.
This morning into the late hours of the day, we will see freezing rain, snow, and a wintry mix. This will give way to roads being ice and snow covered, leading to hazardous conditions.