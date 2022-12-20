Pre-Christmas Blizzard: Best day to travel before snow fall is today

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued ahead of a major winter storm.
It starts Wednesday December 21st at Noon and goes until Saturday December 24th until 6 am.
This is for everyone across the Chippewa Valley.
Travel ahead of the Christmas weekend will become very difficult as the week progresses.
Your safest and clearest day for travel is Tuesday. Wednesday, conditions will deteriorate quickly. Snow will begin by midday and several inches of snow will cover roads.
Wednesday morning travel will be okay, but the longer you wait, the worse roads will get.
TRAVEL NOT ADVISED for Thursday and Friday when high winds and fluffy snow will lead to blizzard conditions.
