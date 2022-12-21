Roads will start to deteriorate into Thursday night, Blizzard Warnings issued up to the WI border

WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY MORNING:
Snow has started falling across portions of western Wisconsin. There are reports of efficient snow dropping 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour.
Travel will quickly become dangerous as we head into the evening. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for western Wisconsin from 12 pm Wednesday through 6 am Thursday.
Heavy snow and low visibility will make travel very difficult through Thursday morning.
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING:
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday through 6 am Saturday for blowing/drifting snow and very low visibility. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED.
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for counties right up to the border of Wisconsin from 6 pm Thursday through 6 am Saturday.
Visibility will be below 1/4 mile. Sustained winds in excess of 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will cause blowing/drifting snow. Some roads may be impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL.
Further details on this winter storm can be found by clicking here.