Scattered showers before a beautiful Labor Day weekend

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Chippewa Valley has started this years September quite hot and humid, and today it will be a continuation of these conditions. Our temps will approach 90 degrees once again, with another shot of reaching our one 90 degree day average for the month. Dewpoints are still rising as well, making for a toasty day.
Winds are also going to be strong today at 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph. These winds are coming from the southwest and are bringing much of the heat and humidity that we are experiencing now and today. However, these will start to shift tonight with a cold front approaching, and will lead to showers this evening.
The showers that are this evening will be scattered in nature, coming from the northwest and in the Chippewa Valley by around 7 pm, and lasting up until 10 pm. These are... READ MORE