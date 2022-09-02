Scattered showers before a beautiful Labor Day weekend

The Chippewa Valley has started this years September quite hot and humid, and today it will be a continuation of these conditions. Our temps will approach 90 degrees once again, with another shot of reaching our one 90 degree day average for the month. Dewpoints are still rising as well, making for a toasty day.
Winds are also going to be strong today at 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph. These winds are coming from the southwest and are bringing much of the heat and humidity that we are experiencing now and today. However, these will start to shift tonight with a cold front approaching, and will lead to showers this evening.
The showers that are this evening will be scattered in nature, coming from the northwest and in the Chippewa Valley by around 7 pm, and lasting up until 10 pm. These are very scattered in nature, with a lot of storms looking to miss our area. Though with humidity, it is very possible for storms to develop this evening and drop a moderate amount of rain. These storms can be strong with a chance of developing to severe. We will continually update you today if anything turns into a more dangerous situation.
Following tonight's storm chances, the start to Labor Day weekend is going to be great with low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and temps in the mid 70s. This continues into Sunday where conditions are much the same. It is only until Monday, Labor Day itself, where humidity will start to rise once more. Luckily, it won't raise substantially, and just make the start of the week a bit humid with temps in the low 80s.