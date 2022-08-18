Scattered showers begin tonight with more on the way

Today, our highs managed to be an inch off of 80 at 79. Dewpoints are relatively high, sitting in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will help with our chances of rain tonight, giving us another shot of potentially receiving good amounts of rainfall. However, this will be difficult due to these storms being once again scattered.
Just like what we have had days and weeks ago, our storms tonight will be scattered and have small chances in the early evening. The main chances that the Chippewa Valley will be met with showers and thunderstorms will start around 8 PM.
Other than the nature of the storms being scattered, they are also slow moving. These storms will try and redevelop several times. Thus, storms are looking to last all the way until 1 AM Friday.
