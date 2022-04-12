Severe weather outlook ahead of Tuesday night storm

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Just a week after Severe Weather Awareness Week, western Wisconsin has its first chance of the season for possible severe storms Tuesday night, but how early do we usually see them?
Looking back through past events through the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), March and April are typically the months we first see risk reports of severe weather.
There are a few outliers to the list like a level 2 risk, such as we had Tuesday, and also a storm in Southern Wisconsin on January 7, 2008.
Wisconsin's most active month for severe weather is usually June.
If we got a tornado on Tuesday, it would be a little early. The earliest recorded tornado in Eau Claire was in Augusta on April 10, 2011.
Western Wisconsin has seen its fair share of tornadoes with about 1,287 reported 1950 through 2018. 107 of those occurred in April.
All-in-all Tuesday's outlook is looking like another normal year for Wisconsin. It's definitely no event like we had during the December 15 outbreak.