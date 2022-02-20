UPGRADE: Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories issued

Read the latest weather coverage here
February 20, 3:15 p.m.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Dunn, and Chippewa Counties. The Warnings will be in effect starting 3p.m. Monday through 12a.m. Wednesday. You can expect snow covered roads, reduced visibility and heavy snow. Travel is NOT advised.
Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued for Pierce, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties. The advisories go into effect for Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties from 6p.m. Monday through 12a.m. Wednesday. For Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties the advisory goes into effect from 12p.m. Monday through 6p.m. Tuesday. Mixed precipitation of 0.1" ice accumulation possible with heavy snow, reduced visibility and slick roads. Travel is NOT Advised.
If you must travel prepare a kit with food, water, flash light, blanket and keep your car at at least 1/2 a tank of gas.