Wind, hail the main threats with Thursday's level 3 severe storm risk

It's a severe weather alert day!
Temperatures and dew points will start to climb Thursday as a warm front works into the region. High temperatures will vary greatly across the valley depending upon how far north this warm front gets.
High temps will range from the upper 60s to the low 80s from Highway 8 to Highway 10. Dew points will climb into the low 60s bringing in that sticky feel.
The combination of warm and moist will prime the atmosphere for strong to severe storms once the cold front arrives later Thursday evening.
There is a level 3 risk for numerous severe storms starting just south of Eau Claire (orange shaded area). The level 2 risk zone for scattered severe storms encompasses the rest of the valley (yellow shaded area).