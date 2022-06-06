Elmer Wisherd, area veteran who stormed beaches of Normandy, buried on D-Day anniversary

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - On June 6, 1944, American forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, beginning the months-long battle that many consider crucial to the Allied victory in World War II.
Elmer Wisherd, of Tony, Wis. was one of the thousands of American pilots who aided in that victory.
"The best story about Elmer is that 78 years ago today, he was flying over Normandy," said Kerm Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran who knew Wisherd from his long-ago days as a school bus driver in the Flambeau School District.
Wisherd passed away last week, at 101 years old. On Monday, he was buried with honors.
"When I learned he was 23 years old and he'd stormed the beaches of Normandy and survived, and lost a lot of his comrades, but then he went on to face and survive many battles in World War II, I was humbled," said James Woody, Commander at American Legion Post 425. "So I did everything I could to bring honor to his memory."
Woody spent hours on the phone, inviting veterans from four counties across Wisconsin to send him off. They accepted; in addition to the American Legion, the AMVETS, D.A.V., and VFW (of which Wisherd is a lifelong member) were all present to assist with burial rights.
"I'll always remember him flying over the bridge [on] Memorial Day, dropping the wreath," said Allen Phetteplace of VFW Post 2490.
Wisherd gave Phetteplace piloting lessons in the fifties. Other former students said he was the kind of person who would teach you a deeper lesson without you even realizing it.
Friends who knew him from the Drop Zone Bar & Grill in Ladysmith said he was driving just a couple of weeks ago, and always ordered the hottest wings on the menu.
All of them agreed: Wisherd had the best stories.
"He considered himself to be one of the luckiest pilots ever because he only had one bullet hole in his wing on one plane out of all his missions," Morgan said.
"When he would open up and start speaking, I always felt like I was a kid in kindergarten, waiting for him to recite a story," said Doug Kueny, Commander at American Legion Post 64.
"He was an inspiration to me and a lot of people," Phetteplace said.
Wisherd was in Madison in February being recognized as a Hometown Hero by the Wisconsin State Assembly for his years in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe.