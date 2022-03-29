Vietnam War veterans share their experiences on Vietnam War Veterans Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day, people in the Chippewa Valley attended a special program at the VFW on Starr Avenue in Eau Claire.
The Chippewa Valley Vietnam Veterans Day program started off with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Several current legislators and political candidates spoke about how they plan to help veterans as lawmakers and thanked them for their service.
Nao Shoua Xiong served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1975 in Laos, and said he's witnessed death too many times.
"It was very scary, very scary. Myself, I saw many who got killed around me and also I had a lot of friends in the battlefield," Xiong said.
When the war was over, he later escaped to Thailand and eventually came to the U.S. as a refugee in 1989. He now lives with his big family in Wausau and said he's grateful to be in the U.S.
"We have an opportunity to higher education and for safety," Xiong said. "And we set a new life in this country. That's very important and nice for us."
Another Vietnam War vet, Thomas Neunfeldt of Augusta, was showing off his wood carvings after the program. He served from 1968 to 1971 in the Army.
"I was an electrician and I drove explosives," Neunfeldt said.
During one particular explosion, shrapnel was lodged in his leg and shoulder, which eventually led him to use a wheelchair. And like many of his comrades, he did not receive a warm welcome when he returned from overseas.
"When I hit San Francisco, they threw garbage at me and rotten eggs," Neuenfeldt said.
But, he is happy things are different now.
"A lot better. People come up and actually talk to me," Neuenfeldt said.
During the event, organizer and fellow veteran Dave Zien said they're working on legislation to name U.S. Highway 8 "The Mid-East Conflicts and Global War on Terrorism Highway," which runs through Barron, Ladysmith, and St. Croix Falls.
"Not only honoring those veterans and military that served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Persian Gulf, but their families, the homefront heroes, the loved ones, the prayer warriors. They'll all be part of that legislation," Zien said.
Zien also unveiled that the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Altoona could eventually be the 16th official significant veterans site in the state of Wisconsin.