6 simple ways to improve fuel efficiency without buying a new vehicle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — As gas prices continue to rise, News 18 spoke with car maintenance professionals in the Chippewa Valley. Here are six of their best tips to help you get the most bang for your buck at the pump.
1. Keep Up With Upkeep
The overall maintenance and upkeep of your vehicle, such as regular oil changes, changing the air filter, and ensuring your breaks aren’t dragging are all key.
As one service manager explains, the harder you drive, the harder you should maintain.
2. Break Out the Tire-pressure Gauge
A tire pressure gauge only costs a few dollars, but it can save you a fortune at the pump. Service managers tell us using the exact manufacturer-recommended tire pressure is critical.
“Tires are huge in fuel economy," Nick Mattoon, service manager at Prestige Automotive in Eau Claire said. "As long as they are the same tread or they are a heavy fuel-efficient tire, and you are keeping them at the correct PSI, you are actually going to gain about five percent on the fuel that you are using.”
Check your owners manual to find the manufacturer recommended PSI for your vehicle.
3. Lay Off the Pedals
Avoiding hard acceleration and deceleration will make a clear increase your miles per gallon.
“Basically, not touching the pedal — both the brake and the accelerator — as much as possible, is going to increase the fuel economy that you get," Chris Beckfield, service manager at Chilson Automotive, said. "You are not changing the load both in braking and then you have to accelerate again, or you were not paying attention and now you have to catch up.”
It's also a good idea to use the cruise control on flat roads and increase your following distance on the highway. Both will help keep your lead foot from hurting you at the pump.
4. Slow Down
"Slow ride... Take it easy." Who knew these Foghat lyrics could save you money on gas? Service managers tell us the vast majority of cars take a drastic hit to fuel economy at speeds over 65 mph.
“While it is nice to have that higher, 70-mile-an-hour speed limit on the interstate, it’s not so great for fuel economy,” Beckfield said.
5. Turn the AC Down or Off
Can you handle the heat? If you can, you will likely spend much less on gas.
“AC is a killer," Mattoon said. "AC is going to extremely affect your fuel economy. Rolling with the windows down, keep them cracked. As long as they aren’t fully down you aren’t taking on all that resistance. The more you run your AC, the more it’s going to eat through that gas.”
6. Reduce Weight and Drag
Paying a lot at the pump is a drag, and drag will have you paying more at the pump. If you have a storage container, bike rack, roof tent, giant longhorns on your truck grill or anything else that causes drag on your vehicle, it’s hurting your fuel economy.
It's also a great idea to go through the vehicle and take out anything that you don't need to be toting around regularly that is weighing you down.
With any luck, these tips will make filling up a little less painful, or even better, a little less frequent.