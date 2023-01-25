One month in: How is the Chippewa Valley Museum merger going?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Logging Museum site will be open all year, as opposed to closed in the winter, thanks to a recent merger.
As we've reported, the merger combined both the Chippewa Valley Museum and the Wisconsin Logging Museum.
Carrie Ronnander, Executive Director of the Chippewa Valley Museum, said they are stronger as one, especially in the back office, where they now have one director, one curator, and one marketing team for both sites.
One of the goals for the merger was to make sure each building kept its identities, as the Wisconsin Logging Museum had been around for nearly 100 years.
"I think by having this whole campus experience, we'll be able to bring more people in to the community. When it comes to the U. S. Open Chainsaw Competition, which will happen this August, we will be able to have more activities for families, we'll be able to do just bigger and better things," Ronnander said.
If you want to visit the museums, their operating hours are noon-5 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.