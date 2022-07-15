Elk Mound man selling 100+ autographed guitars for $3.5M

CADOTT (WQOW) - An Elk Mound man is selling his obsession.
As bands and fans rock out at Rock Fest, a man from Elk Mound is showing off his strings. With 104 guitars signed by over 300 bands, Jim Johnson, better known as Guitar Man, is putting up his guitar collection for sale for a hefty price.
"$3.5 million, I'll take it. And it comes with a trailer," said Johnson. "You won't find anything like it in the world."
His obsession started in the year 2000.
"One of my buddies in the band said, 'Why don't you take a little guitar for Sammy Hagar?' And I took it and after that it was guitar, after guitar, after guitar, and pretty soon I'm going to shows all over the place," Johnson said.
Many well-known names grace the walls of his trailer at his family's camp site.
"Five Finger Death Punch, Kid Rock, Poison, Bobaflex," Johnson said.
There's also Pat Benatar, Molly Hatchett, Alter Ego, and more.
"It's a certain kind of feeling when you meet a rock star," Johnson said. "They got a certain vibe to them. When I got up there and I meet these people, it just puts chills. It gives me chills."
Johnson said the hardest guitar for him to part with would be the one signed by Queensryche.
"It's a pendulum and it comes in a velvet case that's shaped like this. And the pendulum is actually the Queensryche emblem and then I got a little tattoo to match it. That's my favorite right there."
But despite caring for such precious cargo, he actually can't carry a tune.
"I can't even pluck a note. I don't play guitar."
If Johnson is able to sell his guitars, he hopes to use the money to fund his retirement.
"After 40 years of doing construction, I've had enough. I'd rather sit around and do some fishing and sit by the campfire. Just relax for the rest of my life. Life is short."
He and his wife Carmen have also been attending Rock Fest since it started in 1994.
If you're interested in buying Johnson's guitar collection or just seeing it for yourself, he will have it on display again Saturday at his camp site at Rock Fest in Cadott. You can also message him on Facebook.
He said the $3.5 million sale is all or nothing.