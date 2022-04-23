From the Archive: Eau Claire Jazz Festival celebrates 50 years

Originally published April 22, 2016
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While Friday may be the forth annual 52nd Street event, it's part of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival which has been going much much longer.
"The jazz festival itself started as a program of the university music department," said Visit Eau Claire executive director Linda John.
The Eau Claire Jazz Festival started with UW-Eau Claire 50 years ago.
"But what we've done with 52nd Street is bridged that with the community involvement and it's really had a lot of success," John said.
52nd Street got it's start four years ago, and was a vision of Bob Baca, director of jazz studies at UWEC.
"It's modeled after 52nd Street in New York City, which is the jazz venues and people just kind of going and hanging out," John said.
Over 3,000 people came to the downtown event last year, and this year organizers are expecting an even bigger turn out.
"About 300 overnight stays so there's people coming in and staying overnight, based on that, the visitor spending impact, is about a quarter million dollars so it's a significant impact on the community," John said.
15 different venues will be hosting 30 different bands, and staff are preparing at locations like Wilson Hall at the Lismore.
"We have four bands slotted tonight, as you can see we have a nice large stage along with a nice large dance floor, and we'll be doing cash bar sales," said Lismore director or marketing and sales Rebecca Staats.
Bands at this venue will begin at 7, and play until 1 a.m.
"We're expecting a really big turn out and a large number of foot traffic through the halls here," Staats said.
"It's going to be a great night," John said. "The weather forecast is fantastic, and it's a great night for the community to come out and really see Barstow come to life and celebrate jazz in Eau Claire."
The Plus, Acoustic Cafe, and Hooligans are a few others also hosting bands Friday night.
52nd Street is Friday night only, but there will still be music around the city Saturday as a part of the Jazz Festival, but those concerts will be outside of the downtown area.