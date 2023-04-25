New music festival coming to Eau Claire, featuring All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Plain White T's

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This August music fans will be able to enjoy some pop punk, emo, and alt-rock classics as a new music festival comes to Eau Claire.
The new event, called Reverb Music Festival, was announced Tuesday by the group that hosts Country Jam. The event will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the new Eau Claire Event District, where County Jam will also be held this summer.
According to a press release, the lineup includes All Time Low, Mayday Parade and The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and The Ataris.
"We are thrilled to bring Reverb Music Festival to Eau Claire as it will be an amazing addition to Eau Claire’s portfolio of first class music festivals" said Kathy Wright, Reverb’s General Manager. "With a diverse lineup of artists and the option of camping, Reverb is sure to be an unforgettable immersive weekend for our fans."
Wright told News 18 she anticipated 5 - 10,000 guests at Reverb this summer, and hopes they make a weekend out of it and enjoy the rest of the community.
"A one-day festival that has an overnight component can typically generate 3 to 5 million dollars in economic impact just over the course of that weekend based on the attendance numbers," Wright said.
She added that they plan to make this an annual event but might be a different weekend next summer.
Camping will be available Friday and Saturday nights. All tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 2.
The Eau Claire Event District is located on County Highway T and 20th Avenue in a recently annexed portion of Eau Claire bordering the town of Wheaton.