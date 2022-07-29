One Fest kicks off in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls will be filled with music this weekend as the three-day Christian music festival One Fest kicked off.
Crews were busy setting the stage Friday and getting ready for the big event, which is just getting underway. Friday night Crowder is set to headline.
The event continues Saturday and Sunday with gates opening around 9 a.m. at the Chippewa County Fairgrounds.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or in-person at the gate. Sunday's event is free.