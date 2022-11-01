Taylor Swift set to perform in Minneapolis on Eras Tour

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Taylor Swift has been taking the music world by storm, and on Tuesday, she announced she is taking her music on the road.
The Midnights singer announced she will be touring stadiums across the U.S. with a number of different acts, with her Minneapolis stop coming next summer.
Swift will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium with girl in red and OWENN on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The stadium is about an hour and a half from Eau Claire.
The Eras Tour is a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" Swift said in a social media post, adding it has been a long time coming. Her last tour, for her album Reputation, took place in 2018.
The announcement for this tour comes as Swift was named the first artist to sweep the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, with ten tracks from her 13-track album Midnights.
Tickets are on sale publicly starting Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. TaylorSwiftTix presale and Capital One Exclusive Cardholders presale begins on November 15.