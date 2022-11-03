A message from Keith Edwards

On a personal note, you have probably noticed a pretty significant change in my hairstyle. That is because I am preparing for the possibility of losing all of my hair.
Lymphoma, a type of cancer, was recently found in my thyroid gland. I underwent surgery. The next step is chemotherapy, which will start in early November. One of the many side effects of chemo is, of course, going bald — so I just wanted to give you advance notice of an upcoming big change in my appearance.
Otherwise my prognosis is good, I have great doctors, and I have great support from my family, friends and my coworkers. I thank everyone for their support.