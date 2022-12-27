State Audubon group looking for eagle-eyed volunteers

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - If you're a bird watcher, Beaver Creek Reserve has a great opportunity for you to watch a bald eagle family grow.
They are partnering with Madison Audubon for their bald eagle nest watch program. Beaver Creek will be monitoring bald eagle families and nests in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties, and are looking for volunteers to help collect data and monitor the nests through research and conservation efforts.
“The enthusiasm around Bald Eagles is boundless,” said Brenna Marsicek, BENW co-organizer and Director of Communications and Outreach at Madison Audubon. “Sometimes we don’t know what questions citizen science will help us answer, but this year it was critical to an understanding of nesting success in the face of highly pathogenic avian influenza.”
All volunteers have to do is spend an hour at a nest once a week from February through July, and training is provided on how to track behaviors like nest building, mating, and egg laying along with counting the numbers of eaglets hatched and fledged.
