The bird population is on the decline, but you can help keep our feathered friends flying

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Birds are in trouble as their population continues to decrease, but experts say there are ways to help slow that decline.
The bird population has dropped by 3 billion in the last 50 years, according to the National Audubon Society.
Steve Betchkal is a local ornithologist, meaning he is someone who studies birds. Betchkal said there are a few big reasons for the population declining, like climate change and tall buildings that birds run into.
But there are also some smaller reasons. Betchkal said one is not letting your cat outside as cats are a huge reason for bird deaths, and the other is watching what you spray on your lawn.
"The fact that we are using those pesticides to kill bugs, and a lot of birds eat bugs. So they are suffering because we have less bugs in the environment, and less things to eat, and so that's really a big problem. So reduce the number of pesticides and herbicides on your lawn, that helps the insects and it helps the birds," he said.
If we do these small things they will add up over time, Betchkal said, and eventually the bird population will rise back to sustainable levels.