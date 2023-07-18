'Excited to be able to make my mark on the city': Local artists painting murals in Eau Claire for Color Block

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city is getting a makeover from local artists.
Color Block is a program where artists are chosen to paint murals on buildings in the city of Eau Claire. According to the executive director of Sculpture Tour, Julie Pangallo, there were over 90 submissions and 20 were selected.
Artists are now painting their murals on the First Avenue Mini Storage building and at Banbury Place. One artist, Madison Hayes, is painting and displaying her art for the first time. She's creating a retro-style display with fun shapes.
"I'm kind of excited to be able to make my mark on the city and be able to drive by and see it every day and be like 'hey that's mine,'" said Hayes. "And with it being a popular bike path and busy street too it's kind of cool to have a lot of people be able to view my art which isn't something that happens every day."
Last year's Color Block took place in Altoona. All artwork this year is expected to be complete by the end of July. The outdoor exhibition of original murals is free and accessible to the public year-round. The paintings will also be a part of Eau Claire's mural tour.