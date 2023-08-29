Mural on overcoming adversity coming to Beacon House in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you take a stroll past the Beacon House in downtown Eau Claire this week, you might see a mural being created right before your eyes.
The Public Painting Project is a yearly workshop to help local artists start painting murals. According to a co-creator of the program, Sylvia Hecht, their first project was last year. At that time, they painted across from the Phoenix Park bridge with the theme of Eau Claire's community gathering.
This year, the mural is going onto Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley Beacon House in Eau Claire. Over 20 artists who are either city residents or college students will be creating this artwork. This year's theme is overcoming adversity and anxiety.
"I've done a fair amount of overcoming in this past year as well because I was in a serious car accident just under a year ago," said Hecht. "So, we kind of wanted to pay tribute to that. For how far I've come, and how far the people in the community are able to rise up and persevere."
The mural is expected by be done Thursday. They are also planning on painting more murals in the community this year.