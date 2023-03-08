Women's Health Protection Act: Sen. Baldwin introduces legislation to restore abortion access

(WQOW) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced the Women's Health Protection Act.
The legislation aims to protect patients and providers, by creating federal rights to restore abortion access.
"In my home state of Wisconsin, women are living with dire, real-life consequences," said Sen. Baldwin. "One Wisconsin woman bled for more than 10 days from an incomplete miscarriage after emergency room staff said they would not treat her. Another who's water broke at 17 weeks was sent home without the abortion care she needed. Only to return 2 days later with a life threatening infection."
Baldwin went on to say women are being held back by the state's 1849 abortion ban. The 170-year-old law only allows exceptions for when a mother's life is at risk. It does not allow for mothers themselves to be charged after getting an abortion, while making it a felony for someone to provide an abortion.
Baldwin said the Women's Health Protection Act will guarantee abortion access nationwide, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V Wade.