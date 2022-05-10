Mayo Clinic doctor speaks on impact menopausal transition has on women's health

(WQOW) - Mayo Clinic held a press conference Tuesday about the menopausal mid-life transition, and how it impacts the overall health of women.
Dr. Stephanie Faubion said that her patients often gain weight around this transition point. Blood pressure goes up, and cardiovascular problems sprout up. At the same time, bone density falls and bones are more easily broken, and brain health may decline.
Women in what's known as the 'sandwich generation' may need to balance this change in overall health with the demands of dependent children and aging parents, as well as working outside of the home. And they have to deal with it for quite some time, too.
"Once you're 12 months without a period, it doesn't mean your symptoms stop then. So many women will have symptoms for quite some time, and I remember this, we used to tell women 'oh don't worry, they'll last a year or two' but we now know that the mean duration of symptoms is seven to nine years and many women will hot flash for a decade or more."
Faubion added that women in the 'sandwich generation' may forgo regular checkups and preventative treatment which can bring on menopausal symptoms earlier in life.