Area law enforcement: Drug problem growing, drug arrests up

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - After a recent fentanyl drug arrest, area law enforcement officers are speaking about the growing drug problem in the Chippewa Valley.
Chief Edward Orgon of the Lake Hallie Police Department said it takes just a tenth of a gram of fentanyl to overdose. And on Wednesday, his officers seized 23 grams of it during a felony drug arrest.
"23 grams is a significant amount of fentanyl for this area. Wholesale for that ranges between $4,600 to $5,000. It goes for about $20 for a tenth of a gram," Orgon said.
He said the use of drugs is growing in the area. In 2021, his department made 44 to 50 drug arrests, but so far this year, they've already made 55.
He believes part of the increase comes from drugs being trafficked from the Twin Cities and Chicago.
"We're in the center hub of Highway 53 and Highway 29. We have over 300 businesses in the area and so there's a lot of traffic that comes through," Orgon said.
Sheriff Cory Schalinske said there's a growing increase in opioid usage in Eau Claire County as well, and fentanyl is at the heart of that.
"Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, 80 times more potent than heroin," Schalinske said. "The reason we're seeing more fentanyl is it's easier to traffic. It's easier to be carried while maintaining the potency."
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office made 474 drug and alcohol arrests in 2021. That's 121 more than the year before.
Whether it's a call for service or a traffic stop, deputies take precautions to keep themselves safe from narcotics.
"With our first responders responding to a scene, mostly overdoses recently, and they find a powder substance, we have to take precautions of proper eyewear, masks, gloves so we don't accidentally ingest that or open a bag where it's inhaled," Schalinske said.
Schalinske and Orgon said their agencies are taking a number of steps to address the problem. Orgon said they are working with Chippewa County Criminal Justice Services. Shalinske said actions include more training on drug testing and working to get Narcan more readily available.
Schalinske adds in some cases, drug users thought they were taking a different drug, but it was actually laced with fentanyl. So he said the recent legalization of fentanyl test strips can save lives and prevent overdoses.