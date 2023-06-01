Barron County Sheriff urges you to not hang up if you accidentally dial 911

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - After a high volume of 911 hang-ups, the Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said from the beginning of January to the end of May, they've had 1,380 911 hang-ups and 604 911 misdials. Eau Claire County is seeing a similar trend as you can see in the graph below. City and county numbers show dispatch saw 4,578 accidental 911 calls from January to May of this year.
Often times, the person who called accidentally hit the power button on the side of their phone too many times, triggering a 911 call.
For many smart watches, there's a feature that will call the emergency number if it thinks you fell.
If you do accidentally call 911, Fitzgerald urges you to stay on the line and answer the dispatcher's questions. That way, they know you're safe and don't need to waste time by sending a deputy out to see if you're okay.
"We have limited resources in law enforcement already, as many departments and people do from teachers to nurses and everything. Everybody's trying to do something different to stretch their resources farther," Fitzgerald said. "This is something that we're very concerned about. It takes a lot of time up because there are 911 hang-ups that are real. Maybe someone just dialed 911 in the middle of a domestic and they just couldn't talk."
Fitzgerald asked that you know the features of your cell phone and disable them if you don't want to accidentally dial 911.
If you do hang up, answer the dispatch center when they call back. The caller I.D. may appear as a blocked number or your local agency.