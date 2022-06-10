Chippewa Falls Police helping community members chill out with Freezie Fridays

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — A steady stream of parents with kids in tow were lined up in Irvine Park on Friday afternoon to see Chippewa Falls police officers. Although it wasn’t just to see them, but rather to get a free freezie ice pop they were passing out on the warm June day.
It was the first “Freezie Friday” CFPD has held, and they plan to dish out more free freezies every Friday this summer.
Officer Noah Weinke said it's important to have community outreach events like this one to build trust and help destigmatize police officers.
"Looking at myself being a kid, sometimes you don't realize that it is a human behind the badge," Weinke said. "Getting that interaction today with the community, with getting out and talking to kids, it shows that we are human, that we are here to help and hopefully making that easier for the kids and changing that perception."
You can snag a free freezie pop in Chippewa Falls every Friday this summer, but you’ll have to check the CFPD Facebook page on Thursday for the reveal of their next location.