Chippewa Falls police looking into person of interest in church vandalism case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls police say they are now following up with a person of interest of several area Catholic churches reported vandalism on Friday, July 1, seemingly by those who support abortion rights.
On Friday, Sgt. Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said three churches in Chippewa Falls were vandalized: St. Charles Catholic Church, Holy Ghost Parish, and Notre Dame Catholic Church.
According to Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, a fourth church was also vandalized: St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden.
Sgt. Zehm said the doors of the churches as well as the sidewalks outside the buildings were spray painted.
Zehm said they are looking into a person of interest, but have no one in custody at this time.
The sheriff's office sent a photo to News 18 from St. Peter's Ring Doorbell Camera showing an individual on the steps, but authorities have not confirmed whether this person is connected to the Chippewa Falls case as well.
News 18 also reached out to all four churches and received a written statement from Father James Burish and Father Brandon Guenther, the pastor and associate pastor of Notre Dame and Holy Ghost.
“We continue to pray for women in crisis pregnancies, the unborn, and the conversion of all hearts to the Sacred Heart of Jesus that they may acknowledge the dignity of life from a natural birth to a natural death. We pray also for an end to violence and vandalism and a return to civil discourse; taking always Jesus’ own fearless proclamation of the Kingdom as our model. We also hope and believe that this is an isolated incident. We trust that we live in a safe community dedicated, by in large, to the ideals of the Gospel. The outpouring of concern and encouragement is a testament to that. We are very touched and grateful for everyone’s support.”
Chippewa Falls police hope to release more information about the case Thursday.