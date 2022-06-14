 Skip to main content
ECPD introduces new K9 therapy dog "Murphy"

K9 Murphy
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Everyone, meet Murphy.

The Eau Claire Police Department introduced this nine-week-old pup Tuesday on social media as the department's new therapy K9 dog.

Murphy, who was donated by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, is beginning his puppy training this week and will later be certified as a therapy dog. Murphy will be used to bring comfort and support to children, victims and even his coworkers.

If you want to get to know him better, K9 Murphy has his own Facebook and Instagram pages. 

