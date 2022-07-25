ECPD looking for hit and run suspect they say struck person in wheelchair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are asking for your help finding a hit-and-run suspect after they hit a person in a wheelchair and left the scene.
It happened in the area of Folsom and 6th Street Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. Police say an SUV hit a pedestrian who was in a motorized wheelchair. That person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The wheelchair had to be towed.
Based on debris left at the scene, police are looking for a Chevy Equinox between the years of 2014 and 2017. There will likely be damage to the wheel well, fog lights and driver's side.
While the SUV pictured is white, the color of the suspect's is unknown.
If you have any information, contact police at 715-839-4972 or Eau Claire County crime stoppers at 715-874-8477. You can also click here to leave a tip anonymously.
