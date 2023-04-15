Law enforcement gathers to pay tribute to fallen officers

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
.The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will
continue to increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 774.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1000 AM CDT Saturday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 766.1 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.6 feet on 03/18/2016.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
CAMERON, Wis. (WQOW) - Emotions ran high as families, friends, two communities and law enforcement from across the country come to Cameron to pay their final respects to two fallen police officers.
The gym at the school in Cameron was full for the service for Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach.
They died in the line of duty during a traffic stop one week ago.
One of those attending was Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes. He spoke to News 18 before the service and said he was home when he heard the news. "I was standing in my kitchen on a Saturday afternoon cleaning my kitchen when I was told what happened. I immediately dropped what I was doing and put on a uniform and rushed to the city of Chetek. When I found out I couldn't be of service at the scene, I drove to the city of Chetek and finished Emily's patrol shift."
"I worked with Emily during the first three years she worked at the Chetek Police Department. I was full-time, and Emily worked there part-time with me. When I left, she took my position. When she was killed, I took her patrol shift for her. "
"Emily was always very energetic. Always joking around. We were always very jovial with each other. She used to pick on my because I'd cut my own hair and miss spots from time to time. I remember I gave her a hard time about putting on makeup for her patrol photo. She said 'what happens if it ends up on the news?'
"We're going to have to move forward in the best interest of public safety. But, but it's tough."
Attending from Vernon County, south of La Crosse, was Sheriff Roy Torgerson, who said he attended, "We do this because we're a family. We're a brotherhood. This could happen in our jurisdiction as well as it happened here. And we have to stick together in this line of work and show our support for these grieving families as well as their law enforcement agencies."
Torgerson was here along with his predecessor, retired sheriff John Spears, who said he was, like many, shocked when he heard the news. "What stood out with this situation is here we are in rural Wisconsin, in Northern Wisconsin, 2 small communities and they lose 2 officers, a double homicide on a Saturday afternoon. That was shocking. You don't see that very often. I just retired after 40 years in law enforcement and a double homicide to law enforcement officers in rural Wisconsin is pretty rare."
They were among the dozens of law enforcement agencies who came to Cameron on Saturday to remember their colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Squad cars from Wisconsin, Minnesota and beyond were in attendance including Forest County, UW-Madison, Monroe County, St. Paul, Ashland Fire, and Kenosha County.
While those far away members of law enforcement who came on Saturday shared a kinship as people who wear a badge, there were those who came to honor the two officers as people who need to be held in high esteem. Ava Wahlstrom from Cameron, who didn't know either officer, but came as a sign of respect for what they did. "We just want to show support and give honor and respect to these police officers. They don't get enough honor, they don't get enough respect. They're putting their life on the line every second of every day. We need to appreciate that. It's sad because our country doesn't appreciate that. We need to appreciate them."