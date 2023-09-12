Local officers recognized on National Police Woman Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Women officers in Chippewa Valley are being celebrated and recognized Tuesday for National Police Woman Day.
News 18 spoke with Bridget Coit who is a patrol sergeant with the Eau Claire Police Department about this national celebration. She said it's important to have an annual day to recognize how far women in law enforcement have come, and hopes the recognition drives women to pursue a career as an officer.
"Police departments need to reflect the community they serve," said Coit. "Police departments made up of women, minorities, the more successful the police department's are going to be within their community. "
Coit has been with the Eau Claire Police Department for over 12 years. She added that being an officer allows her to be hands-on while serving her community in a variety of roles.