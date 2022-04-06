Meet Bolt: Eau Claire Police welcome new K9

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department has added a new pup to their K9 unit named Bolt.
Bolt, who is two years old, was born and raised in Germany, and responds to his commands in German.
Bolt is a dual purpose K9 and is trained in narcotics, apprehension, and tracking. His areas of narcotics detection consist of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA.
Bolt received his name in honor of fallen ECPD officer Robert Bolton. After Bolt and his handler, officer Tony Briski, return from their certification training in New Mexico, he will live at home with officer Briski.