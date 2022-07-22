Menomonie police explain ‘swatting’ after bomb threats found not credible

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Authorities are talking about the crime of "swatting" after Menomonie police confirmed they responded to a bomb threat Thursday, but found it was not credible.
On Thursday, the CVTC campuses in both Menomonie and Eau Claire received bomb threats, and both appeared to be false, but police do not know who made those threats. Police say the incidents appear to be "swatting."
So, what exactly is swatting?
Lieutenant Michael Boyle with the Menomonie Police Department said swatting is when someone reports an emergency to law enforcement, knowing no emergency exists, in an attempt to elicit a response from a SWAT team.
Finding the source of the calls is a difficult task.
"If it's a local suspect or if it's a local individual phone number, it makes things a little easier, but if it's somebody from a different city, different state, different country, it makes it extremely tough for us because we're a local department," Boyle said. "So then we need to go through the FBI to try to figure things out."
Lt. Boyle said their dispatch center tries to ask certain questions to eliminate the possibility of swatting.
Swatting is a crime. Wisconsin state statue says the prank can land you up to 3 1/2 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
It is unclear at this time if the Eau Claire and Menomonie cases are related to multiple other bomb threats made at other Wisconsin schools Thursday.