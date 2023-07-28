National Night Out connects law enforcement with community

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - National Night Outs are happening across the U.S on Tuesday — including many right here in the Chippewa Valley. Here is what you can expect at this year's Chippewa Falls event.
Chippewa Falls Police Department Investigator Ryan Boie helped coordinate this years night out. He said people can meet police officers, tour squad cars and see law enforcement equipment at this years event.
He added there will be a K-9 demonstration where community members can meet Leo the police dog.
Boie said there are new, fun and exciting things to do this year. He said one new event is the 'Dunk Tank Wars' between the police and fire departments.
"Whatever tank has the most visitors wins and that chief gets a surprise from the winning chief at the beginning of the k-9 demo," Boie said.
The event will also have food, games and educational booths. Boie said it's important for police departments to hold these events because it allows them to connect with community members.
He expects around 2,000 people to attend, making it the largest in history for the department.
It will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
More information about Chippewa Falls National Night out can be found on the departments Facebook page.
In Eau Claire, National Night Out will be in Carson Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m.