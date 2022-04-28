October death of man tased in Altoona deemed "not officer involved" following autopsy

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has concluded that the October 22 death of a man was not due to the actions of law enforcement on October 8, according to a news release from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Demetrio A. Jackson died on October 22, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. Earlier that month he had been tased by law enforcement in Altoona.
But the news release from ECPD says an autopsy revealed Jackson died of "anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest." Jackson was also found to have a heart condition, and a lethal amount of meth in his system.
After seeing the results of the autopsy, Eau Claire County's District Attorney concluded Jackson's death "was not officer involved."
The Eau Claire Police Department's own administrative review concluded actions by their officers were "appropriate, necessary, and compliant with department policy."
On October 8, 2021, local law enforcement responded to a report of a man "acting strange and causing damage while standing on a vehicle." When law enforcement attempted to arrest Jackson for a probation hold, he resisted and was combative. The use of a taser was employed to "stabilize the situation."
Emergency medical personnel came on the scene as Jackson said he could not breath. He was taken to HSHS, and was said to be in serious condition before passing away two weeks later.
In the press release from ECPD on Thursday, Matt Rokus said "we continue to extend our condolences to the friends and family of Demetrio Jackson."
He also said "the men and women of the Eau Claire Police Department respect the value and sanctity of every human life. At risk of life and livelihood, our officers accept the responsibility to protect others. We take these obligations seriously and understand the duty we have to earn the trust of the community by addressing difficult situations with professionalism, compassion, transparency and integrity."
ECPD also released a link to a YouTube video showing the dashboard camera video from the incident.
Body camera video from the Altoona Police Department can be viewed by clicking here.