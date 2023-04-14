 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Runoff from snow melt and rain will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 PM CDT Friday was 775.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Polk County authorities remember Deputy Michael Seversen on anniversary of passing

  • Updated
  • 0
Seversen 1

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Department

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Department is remembering the sacrifice of Deputy Michael Seversen who passed away on April 14, 2014.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, in 1991, Severson and Burnett Deputy Allen Albee confronted an armed suspect who was reportedly involved in a shooting in Minnesota. Seversen and Allen were shot. Seversen was paralyzed as a result, living the rest of his life as a quadriplegic. Allen didn't survive. 

A statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Department read, "Our memories of Mike should remind us that this is, and will always be, a noble profession. Mike’s legacy will forever live on and his sacrifice for Polk County will never be forgotten."

