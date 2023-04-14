Polk County authorities remember Deputy Michael Seversen on anniversary of passing

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Department is remembering the sacrifice of Deputy Michael Seversen who passed away on April 14, 2014.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, in 1991, Severson and Burnett Deputy Allen Albee confronted an armed suspect who was reportedly involved in a shooting in Minnesota. Seversen and Allen were shot. Seversen was paralyzed as a result, living the rest of his life as a quadriplegic. Allen didn't survive.
A statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Department read, "Our memories of Mike should remind us that this is, and will always be, a noble profession. Mike’s legacy will forever live on and his sacrifice for Polk County will never be forgotten."