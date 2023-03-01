Stout's Iverson named WIAC Coach of the Year

MADISON (WQOW) - Blue Devils head women's basketball coach Hannah Iverson has been named Coach of the Year in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Iverson led the University of Wisconsin-Stout to its first conference title since 2007, and it's most wins in a season since 2006-07.
Stout players Raegan Sorensen, Anna Mutch and Amanda Giesen were selected to the 2023 All-WIAC Women's Basketball Team by the league's coaches.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Jessie Ruden and Tyra Boettcher were also named to the All-WIAC Team.
Here is the full list of All-WIAC selections:
2023 All-WIAC Women’s Basketball Team
Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (High School)
Tyra Boettcher, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Menomonie, Wis. (Menomonie)
Kacie Carollo, Whitewater, Sophomore, Guard, Whitewater, Wis. (Whitewater)
Amanda Giesen, Stout, Junior, Forward, New Prague, Minn. (New Prague)
Aleah Grundahl, Whitewater, Senior, Forward, DeForest, Wis. (DeForest)
Anna Mutch, Stout, Junior, Guard, Apple Valley, Minn. (Apple Valley)
Macy Nilsen, River Falls, Senior, Guard/Forward, Edina, Minn. (Edina)
Jessie Ruden, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, Rochester, Minn. (John Marshall)
Raegan Sorensen, Stout, Sophomore, Guard, Centuria, Wis. (Unity)
Kyah Steiner, La Crosse, Senior, Forward, Onalaska, Wis. (La Crosse Aquinas)
Kayce Vaile, Oshkosh, Junior, Forward, Greendale, Wis. (Greendale)
Honorable Mention
Abby Belschner, Whitewater, Senior, Forward, Grafton, Wis. (Cedarburg)
Courtney Crouch, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, White Bear Lake, Minn. (White Bear Lake)
Ava Douglas, Oshkosh, Senior, Guard, Reedsburg, Wis. (Reedsburg)
Alana Gilles, La Crosse, Senior, Forward, Lodi, Wis. (Lodi)
Sarah Hardwick, Oshkosh, Freshman, Forward/Center, Green Bay, Wis. (Notre Dame Academy)
Ella Mackiewicz, Platteville, Freshman, Guard, Shawnee, Kan. (Mission Northwest)
Lauryn Milne, La Crosse, Sophomore, Guard, Lodi, Wis. (Lodi)
Brynlee Nelson, Platteville, Sophomore, Guard, Fennimore, Wis. (Fennimore)
Jamie Pfeifer, Stevens Point, Senior, Center, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. (Wisconsin Dells)
Alexa Thomson, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Guard/Forward, De Pere, Wis. (West)
Maggie Trautsch, Whitewater, Junior, Guard, Sun Prairie, Wis. (DeForest)
All-Defensive Team
Abby Belschner, Whitewater, Senior, Forward, Grafton, Wis. (Cedarburg)
Kacie Carollo, Whitewater, Sophomore, Guard, Whitewater, Wis. (Whitewater)
Carly Coulthart, La Crosse, Senior, Forward, Sun Prairie, Wis. (Sun Prairie)
Kylie Mogen, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward/Center, Menomonie, Wis. (Menomonie)
Raegan Sorensen, Stout, Sophomore, Guard, Centuria, Wis. (Unity)
All-Sportsmanship Team
Bridget Froehlke, Oshkosh, Junior, Guard, Wrightstown, Wis. (Wrightstown)
Jaya Hatlestad, River Falls, Sophomore, Guard, Alexandria, Minn. (Alexandria)
Kailee Meeker, La Crosse, Sophomore, Guard, Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee)
Brianna Nelson, Eau Claire, Junior, Guard, Augusta, Wis. (Eleva-Strum)
Jamie Pfeifer, Stevens Point, Senior, Center, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. (Wisconsin Dells)
Yssa Sto. Domingo, Whitewater, Graduate Student, Guard, Streamwood, Ill. (St. Edward)
Paityn Tiefs, Stout, Senior, Guard, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake)
Danyelle Waldera, Platteville, Senior, Guard, Taylor, Wis. (Blair-Taylor)
Kwik Trip Player of the Year: Aleah Grundahl of Whitewater
Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year: Ella Mackiewicz of Platteville
Kwik Trip Coach of the Year: Hannah Iverson of Stout
Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete: Jessica Ruden of Eau Claire