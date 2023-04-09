"The entire area's just in shock": One of two officers killed in Barron County identified

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - On Sunday, memorials went up in Cameron and Chetek as the communities navigate their grief, after losing two police officers in the line of duty.
We are able to confirm through family and friends the identity of one of those officers as Officer Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department.
Her brother told our Minneapolis affiliate KSTP "to know her was to love her." He said she could have gone anywhere to work, but she loved Chetek.
One lifelong Chetek resident said hearing the news Saturday hit him hard.
"Emily was a very good cop and she would've done anything for you," said Tim Shogren.
Officer Breidenbach's brother said their dad was the chief of police in Chetek when they were kids, and they were all so proud when she was later hired.
Breidenbach's close friend Mary Pittman said she and her friend both shared an affection for the kids in town and that officer Breidenbach loved being around the department's therapy dog.
"It's like a family trying to grieve right now, because the entire area's just in shock," Pittman said. "We all wanted to not believe it to be true."
The fallen officer of the Village of Cameron Police Department has not yet been identified.