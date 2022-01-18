UPDATE: Missing Cadott 12-year-old found

UPDATE: 7:37 p.m.
According to the Cadott Police Department, Mackenzie was found.
CADOTT (WQOW) - The Cadott Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing child.
Mackenzie Swim, 12, was last seen in the Oak Street area around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.
Swim is believed to be wearing a black jacket, with pink and white down the sides, and black boots, according to officials, who also said she is about 5 feet tall, 95 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she is diabetic, and also noted concern for the cold weather.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 715-726-7701