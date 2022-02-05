EC In The Know hosts School Board forum ahead of primaries

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Candidates for the Eau Claire Area School District's School Board had the opportunity to speak in a forum held Saturday at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center.
The group EC In The Know hosted four out of seven candidates at the event. Melissa Winter, Corey Cronrath, Nicole Everson, and Josh Ingersoll participated in the forum. Remaining candidates declined to attend.
Candidates discussed issues from five main categories: academic involvement and student needs, COVID-19 mitigation policies, equity, school culture and staff, and transparency.
Organizers from EC In The Know said they are a nonpartisan group and they want the community to be informed as possible about their choices for the School Board.
"It is our vision to increase community involvement in Eau Claire and to allow the public to be more connected with our public officials because they are the people who are making decisions for our community and our kids throughout Eau Claire County," said EC In The Know founding member Maggie Vinopal.
The event was moderated by Matt Selvig, a former radio host. The school board's primary election takes place on Tuesday, February 15.