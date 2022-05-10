Former booking manager of The Plus asks City Council for 'more time' ahead of liquor license vote

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council will vote Tuesday on the fate of the current liquor licenses for two downtown establishments after the city attorney said they are "abandoned."
The Metro and The Plus, which shares a liquor license with The Rev, all closed in 2020. A kitchen fire closed The Metro in February and the state's "Safer at Home" order for the pandemic shuddered the doors of The Plus and The Rev. All have been closed since.
Ahead of the council's vote, Eau Claire residents were able to give public comment to the council on the issue. The former booking manager of The Plus asked the city give the businesses more time before taking away their license.
"There have been a lot of setbacks and problems," said Cullen Ryan who used to manage the space.
Ryan vouched for the businesses and their support for the arts adding that places like The Plus need to thrive in order for Eau Claire to be the city "it claims to be."
"We can't just have free bar shows where people don't get paid at all and then The Pablo Center. There has to be those spaces in-between."