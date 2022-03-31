Governor signs 9/11 observance bill prompted by local superintendent

(WQOW) - Among 13 bills Governor Tony Evers signed into Law Thursday, one was prompted by a local superintendent.
In October 2021, Altoona Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos spoke in front of the Wisconsin State Assembly about making 9/11 a special observance day in schools.
Related Story: Local superintendent speaks to Wisconsin State Assembly to support 9/11 observance bill
Eliopoulos said it was to ensure kids and faculty don't forget that momentous day. The law requires that, on special observance days, schools do something to remember the day, whether it be an assembly or acknowledging it during the morning announcements.