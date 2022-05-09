 Skip to main content
Sarah Godlewski visits Eau Claire, weighs in on economy, potential reversal of Roe v. Wade

Godlewski Campaign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin State Treasurer and Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski made a few campaign stops in Eau Claire on May 9.

She met with local constituents at the Lismore Hotel for a roundtable discussion centered on her "Cut Costs Plan" which she said is meant to alleviate the financial strains working families in Wisconsin are dealing with.

"I'm here to listen, to really hear what are a few things that Wisconsinites are looking for the federal government to step in and help with," Godlewski said. "But also to share my own cost-cutting plan. I released one just a couple of weeks ago that talked about everything from affordable housing, to the supply chain, to child care."

The conversation also touched on the recently leaked supreme court opinion which has the potential to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Godlewski criticized incumbent Ron Johnson’s stance, as well as the inaction from members of her own party.

"He's [Ron Johnson] called Roe a complete tragedy," Godlewski said. "And meanwhile, I think people are frustrated with the democratic party as well. We've had 50 years to codify this into law and haven't got it done. And I will tell you, we don't need politicians legislating women's bodies or women's freedom."

Godlewski also stopped at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire for a meet and greet her campaign is calling "Brewskis with Godlewski."

