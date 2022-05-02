Three democrats speak in first District 3 Congressional Candidates Forum

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Three candidates vying to represent Wisconsin's third congressional district met to answer questions for the first time.
The event was hosted by the student group Stout Students Unite, who have been fielding questions submitted online by the public.
People in the audience were able to ask questions as well, and many questions seemed to be from students. Legalizing marijuana, addressing higher education costs, wealth disparity, expanding mental health resources, and drawing out-of-state students to Wisconsin were all things candidates said were imporatant to them.
The candidates answering these questions were Democrats Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann and Brad Pfaff. Republican Derrick van Orden and Democrat Rebecca Cooke were not in attendance.
Candidates are all running to replace Democratic Representative Ron Kind, who is not running for re-election.
The primary will be Tuesday, August 9.