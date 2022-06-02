WI Dept. of Administration: Proposed annexation not in public interest

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Opposition is mounting at a proposed annexation, first from the township of Washington and now from the state.
As we've reported, parts of Lowes Creek Park and a parcel of land that has been at the center of a controversial proposed housing development in the town of Washington may be annexed into the city of Eau Claire.
C&E Wurzer Builders wanted to build more than 100 homes on land at the corner of Deerfield and Mischler Roads. However, the county denied that. Now it's unknown what they would want to do with the land if it's annexed.
In a document sent to the state, township officials said it has significant concerns regarding utilities services, as well as EMS and fire.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration reviewed the annexation and found it was not in the public interest. The letter cited the irregular shape of the proposed annexation and that the township was better able to provide water, sewer and emergency services to the territory.
The Eau Claire City Council postponed the annexation vote to its June 14th meeting.