Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps ballot boxes in place for February 15

MADISON (AP) - In a divided ruling on Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to keep absentee ballot boxes in play for the February 15th primary election.
The court said this ruling will apply for these upcoming local office elections but said they will rethink the ballot boxes for future elections.
They chose not to lift a stay on a lower court ruling that ballot boxes had to be stationed at a municipal clerk's office -- as they said the February election process is already underway.
Conservative justice Brian Hagedorn was the deciding vote in the four to three ruling, as three other conservative justices dissented, saying the stay should have been lifted.
This fight over absentee voting options continues to be closely watched across the nation, as Republicans push to limit access in the battleground state after Joe Biden's narrow win in 2020.