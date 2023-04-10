 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 770.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning to a crest of 774.3 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

Budget session held ahead of Joint Finance Committee hearing at UWEC Tuesday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Local representatives and advocates gathered Monday night for a budget review session ahead of Tuesday's Joint Finance Committee hearing.

That hearing in Eau Claire is being held on Wisconsin's state budget. Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and Rep. Jodi Emerson spoke on behalf of Wisconsin's budget process and Governor Tony Evers' proposals.

Monday's session highlighted proposals in the budget including, income taxes going down 10% for middle class tax payers, public schools receiving historic investments, and health care access increasing while costs decrease.

Smith and Emerson emphasized the importance our state budget has on Wisconsin and the Chippewa valley in particular.

"Our state budget affects everyone because the budget is full of important things like how we spend money, money that comes into the state, and revenues in which we support many programs. It also impacts how we fix our roads and how we support our schools," said Smith.

Wisconsin's current budget for the biennium totals $87.5 billion in spending. If no new budget is agreed on by July 1, the existing spending will continue.

Tuesday, residents are invited to give testimony at the Joint Finance Committee hearing in Eau Claire. This event will be held at UW-Eau Claire from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be in the Ojibwe Ballroom in the Davies Center. 

