Area bus contractors and school districts test drive electric school bus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area school bus contractors and school districts had the chance to test drive an all electric school bus on Monday to see if it's the right fit for them.
Student Transit in Eau Claire hosted a seminar where stakeholders could learn about and ride a 'Thomas Built' all electric bus.
A typical diesel school bus can cost anywhere from $130,000 to $150,000 whereas an all electric bus can cost $400,000.
General manager Marty Klukas said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving out $5 billion over the next five years, and a portion of that funding is dedicated to electric school buses.
If Student Transit is interested in purchasing one, officials would apply for this federal grant, but they recognize there are hurdles.
"Right now, it's fairly new. Obviously the lack of infrastructure kind of puts a kibosh or brakes on everything, so we need to get the infrastructure first. That's a planning effort. There's a lot that goes behind the effort to even move towards electric vehicles," said Student Transit Eau Claire, Inc. general manager Marty Klukas.
Student Transit is also working with Xcel Energy to do a fleet advisory study in the fall to see if it's even worth buying electric.
Capacity varies between 76 to 81 seats on a diesel school bus and a little less on an electric one, but Klukas said that could change again with a future model.